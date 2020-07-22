He has been feted at almost every team that he’s played for, and David Villa has won it all at club and international level.

Before heading to America and a stint with MLS side, New York City FC, Villa plied his trade in Spain’s La Liga, scoring goals for fun for the likes of Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Racking up trophies along the way, he can also count the European Championships and the World Cup amongst the tournaments he has conquered whilst playing for his country.

However, a more sinister side of his character has emerged, after a Twitter user identified as @itsmeskylerB, took to the social media platform to claim sexual harassment against the player during his time at NYCFC. A time when @itsmeskylerB appeared to be an intern at the club.

I still find it hilarious that I was constantly told I had a terrible attitude at that job like I wasn’t showing up everyday knowing I was gonna be groped or mocked or two hand shoved in the back. Of fucking course I had a bad attitude!! — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020

I thought I was getting the opportunity of a life time when I got that internship. What I got was David Villa touching me every fucking day and my bosses thinking it was great comedic material. Women brave enough to tell their stories this loudly are my heroes. Someday. — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020

The harassment I went through at NYCFC was so bad that now the idea of professional sports terrifies me. Staying in the field of athletics terrifies me. I’m changing my entire career because the shit they did to me ruined my dreams. — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020

Villa was the club’s first-ever signing as they looked to big names, that also eventually included Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo, to take the club forward and be a real presence in MLS.

Though the club and Villa himself have yet to comment on the allegations, they are particularly damaging.

Should @itsmeskylerB decide to press charges, a court case could really take its toll on Villa who is in the midst of setting up his own football club, based in Brooklyn, Queensboro FC.