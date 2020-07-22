Why Chelsea haven’t launched an official transfer bid for target Kai Havertz yet

According to ESPN, Chelsea will hold fire on launching an official transfer bid for target Kai Havertz until they secure Champions League qualification.

ESPN claim that the Blues are confident of landing the 21-year-old sensation for a fee of between £70-£75m, despite Bayern Leverkusen holding out for around £90m for the versatile attacker.

It’s added that Havertz wants to join the Blues, with ESPN claiming that agreeing personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem after Chelsea’s ‘informal discussions’ with the ace.

Frank Lampard’s side can seal a spot in Europe’s elite club competition if they beat champions Liverpool this evening, otherwise they’ll have to hold out until the final day of the season.

ESPN report that with the chance that Chelsea could still fall into a Europa League spot – if they don’t match or better rivals Manchester United and Leicester’s results – the club are delaying a move.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool’s incredible transfer demands as Loris Karius seeks pastures new £35.5m-rated Chelsea target breaks silence on transfer speculation Arsenal midfield target grateful after being compared to Gunners ‘legend’ amid links

The west London outfit have already bolstered their attacking ranks by pre-agreeing the exciting additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

Havertz contributed an impressive 17 goals and chipped in with a further nine assists this season, the ace seems ready to test himself in a more competitive league and on a bigger stage.

The starlet has flourished for Leverkusen in all attacking roles, with Havertz primarily deployed as a central attacking midfielder, but also having shown his potent threat as a winger or centre-forward.

Havertz clearly wants a move to Stamford Bridge, the Germany international let on as much with a transfer hint to Chelsea supporters after they secured the signature of international teammate Werner.