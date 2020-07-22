Young Man United star becomes the first player since Ryan Giggs to achieve this

As soon as a Man United youngster is mentioned in the same sentence as Giggs, Beckham or Scholes then you know they are very special indeed.

Mason Greenwood has been impressive all season, but he’s really kicked on since the shutdown and he’s starting to make the spot on the right hand side of the attack his own.

It’s easy to forget that he’s still a youngster, and this stat puts into context how impressive his rise has been:

? Mason Greenwood (18 years & 295 days) becomes the youngest player to make 50 appearances for Man Utd since Ryan Giggs in 1992 Timothy Fosu-Mensah starts successive PL games for Man Utd for the first time pic.twitter.com/EeNpSVckP0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 22, 2020

Giggs is revered for being a player who played regularly and was dominant for years, so Greenwood’s task now is to stay consistent and become a regular member of the team.

There’s been plenty of talk about United going out and signing a right sided forward this summer, but Greenwood’s form does suggest that might not be so urgent.

It would also be interesting to see him get a run through the middle to see how he plays there, but the main thing is for him to keep scoring and enjoying his football.