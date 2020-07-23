Adidas hope to sponsor Premier League star and want him to move to Real Madrid

You sometimes hear stories of a sponsor paying the wages or transfer fee for a player, but it doesn’t sound plausible in the era of financial fair play.

That doesn’t mean companies won’t sponsor individuals and urge them to join a team they also represent, and this situation sounds interesting for Raheem Sterling.

A report from AS has quoted the Times in saying that Adidas want to sign Sterling to a sponsorship deal worth £10m a season once his current deal runs out with Nike.

The big twist comes when they suggest that Adidas would like him to play for Real Madrid, and this sponsorship deal could “oil the wheels” on a move to Spain.

The problem is that Real Madrid would still need to find a way to convince Man City to sell him, and the report suggests that it’s unlikely when Real aren’t looking to spend big money right now.

On top of that they confirm that Sterling still has three years left on his City deal, and it’s not like they’re in desperate need of the money either.

It’s worth noting that AS claim Adidas played a huge role in taking David Beckham to Madrid back in 2003 so there might be something in this, but you wouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.