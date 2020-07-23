Arsenal legend confirms that he wants to return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity

While it’s true that the great players don’t always make good coaches, you can often tell how well they will adapt to a coaching role by their demeanor on the pitch.

Players who were known for being aggressive and giving it their all don’t tend to do so well because energy will only take you so far as a coach, while the thoughtful and tactically minded ones are generally more suited.

Dennis Bergkamp is a legend at Arsenal and is well known to Premier League fans for his skill and grace that he played with, and everything about him does suggest he would be a decent coach.

Arsenal fans may be interested to hear that he recently told Four Four Two that he would like to return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity.

The confirm that he’s been out of work for a couple of years after leaving Ajax, but he’s very keen to return to work.

Arsenal do have a few talented youngsters who have lots of pace and skill, but working with the Dutch legend might help to take them to the next level.

Bergkamp was always composed and his technique was perfect no matter how much pressure he was under, so if he’s able to pass that on to the players then he could be a very good appointment for Mikel Arteta.