Arsenal look poised to swoop for forward with a €45m release clause as a contract extension looks unlikely

Young players can burst on the scene so quickly, and it can make a huge release clause look very reasonable in a short space of time.

Sporting CP forward Joelson Fernandes has been getting rave reviews lately thanks to his pace and skill, while coming from Sporting will always trigger comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal’s forward line does look good for now, but having an exciting youngster to develop in an impact role could be the perfect way to groom the long term successor to Lacazette or Aubameyang.

READ MORE: Arsenal could miss out on ace as Premier League rivals look set to trigger buy back clause

It sounds like they could be in the perfect position to make a move for the Sporting youngster, and a recent report from Portuguese outlet TSF will interest the fans.

They indicate that Sporting were hoping to agree a new contract that would increase his €45m release clause, but that hope is fading fast and it means Arsenal are now considering a move.

Joelson is only 17 so it’s important not to put too much pressure on him, but he has been very impressive at youth level for club and country.

He’s only made a few appearances for the first team so there’s no doubt that this would be a huge risk, but if he continues to develop then it could turn out to be a bargain.