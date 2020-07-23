Arsenal are reportedly back in the running to clinch the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been a top performer for Palace in the Premier League, and could be a useful signing for the Gunners.

Arsenal were linked with Zaha last summer before ultimately deciding to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead, though he hasn’t had the best debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal could therefore still try to sign Zaha this summer as well, though a number of other clubs are also eyeing him up.

Newcastle are thought to be leading the chase for the former Manchester United winger at the moment, though much of that will depend on the club’s possible takeover ahead of next season.

“The confidence is so crazy, crazy low” – One Premier League star fighting relegation doesn’t exactly sound optimistic… Click here to read more.

Arsenal would do well to win the race for Zaha and reshuffle their attack as doubts remain over the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.

Spanish football news source Don Balon also link Zaha with the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.