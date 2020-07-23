Barcelona outcast signals intention to stay until his contract ends in 2023

We still don’t really know what the transfer market will look like this summer when the window opens, but you have to think there won’t be a lot of money to go around.

It’s common to see transfer rumours where the biggest teams will simply sell off their fringe players to finance big signings, but a lack of interest and funds makes that very unlikely.

The situation with Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona is the perfect example – he barely plays and would usually have some value in the transfer market, but Mundo Deportivo have reported that he’s going nowhere.

They state that there’s simply no interest from any other clubs in signing him just now, and he’s actually planning to stay until his contract runs out in 2023.

They do point out that he’s injured so recovering from that needs to be his main priority right now, but after that it sounds like he wants to force his way back into the team.

That does look unlikely when you consider that he’s struggled for first team action in the past couple of seasons, but perhaps a change in manager could give him a fresh start at the Nou Camp.

Whatever happens this summer at the club, it looks like the Frenchman is going nowhere.