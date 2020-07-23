Champions League side hope to replace Real Madrid loanee with Chelsea ace

Usually a player contracted to a big club will be available for loan again if they aren’t part of the first team picture, but things could be different this summer.

Most clubs will want to freshen up their squad in some way this summer, but a lack of funds mean they could take a chance on the youngsters or simply look to sell them on to raise funds.

Sergio Reguilon had an impressive spell on loan at Sevilla this season, but he’s unlikely to get much playing time at Real Madrid due to Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

That would suggest that Sevilla could have a chance of getting him for another season, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that it’s unlikely, and they are looking at other targets instead.

They confirm that Marcos Alonso made his debut for Spain under the management of Julen Lopetegui, and it’s now suggested that he would be keen on moving to Seville.

It’s not clear what the price tag would be at this point, but Sevilla have secured Champions League football next season so it should be a tempting move for him to make.

Chelsea need to strengthen defensively and Alonso can be seen as a weak link the defence, so it would also make sense for them to cash in and put the money towards a replacement.