After another poor performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga at Anfield, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, will surely be considering his options in that position this summer.

The youngster was clearly at fault for a couple of Liverpool’s goals in their 5-3 victory though he wasn’t helped by a shocking defensive display from the Blues back four.

Former Liverpool stalwart turned Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, didn’t hold back in his condemnation of Lampard’s side, suggesting that they wouldn’t improve unless they got rid of Kepa.

“Chelsea will go no further unless they change the goalkeeper,” Carragher said, cited by Sky Sports.

“I know they keep buying a lot of attackers but you see how many goals they have conceded. I think a lot of that is down to the goalkeeper, if I am being totally honest.

“It is an area that – if they want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City – they will have to rectify in the summer.”

Whilst Carragher’s comments could be perceived as overly harsh, one only has to look at Liverpool’s own goalkeeper issues as a barometer.

With Loris Karius between the posts Liverpool never really knew what they were getting, and his two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final cost the Reds the title that year.

A decisive switch to Alisson Becker brought immediate rewards in the shape of the Champions League in his first season, and the Premier League title in his second.

If outfield players are routinely dispensed with because of a dip in form, then goalkeepers have to be measured by the same metrics.

Carragher may well be proved right if Chelsea don’t look elsewhere for a new custodian.