Although it appears to have been an open secret for a while now thanks to various leaked images, Arsenal have finally confirmed their new home kit design for the 2020/21 season.

As expected, the shirt has white arms with red piping, a round white collar and an arrow shaped design woven into the fabric on the torso that is shaded in different colours of red to give it a textured look.

A handful of images have been produced by the club, but one in particular has left some fans perplexed.

Standing on the Emirates Stadium roof, Alexandre Lacazette is all smiles and behind him, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks similarly pleased with himself.

It’s led supporters to question whether the Gabonese has dropped a big transfer hint by allowing himself to photographed in the new threads.

I want to get @Aubameyang7 on the back of my shirt but worried he’s leaving…? — Ollie Thorpe (@Ollie_Thorpe) July 23, 2020

Eagle-eyed supporters will also have noticed that Matteo Guendouzi forms part of the promotional campaign for the north Londoners, and he almost certainly has no future with the club.

Players in the new shirt for the 2020/21 season #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/LkMuvWcozE — The Arsenal (@davidhickman14) July 23, 2020

Therefore, perhaps the fact that Aubameyang is also there should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage.