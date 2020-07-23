Former club hope to sign Liverpool ace to replace their outgoing captain

It’s always satisfying when a player’s career goes full circle and they return to their former club, so it will be interesting to see what Adam Lallana does this summer.

He looks set to leave Liverpool after six seasons at Anfield, but aside from a couple of games on loan at Bournemouth he’s only played for Liverpool and Southampton in his career.

It’s possible that he might fancy a new challenge, but a report from The Express has suggested that Southampton are looking to bring him home this summer.

They confirm that it would be a free transfer after his contract expires this summer, and he’s being eyed up as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg was the Southampton captain before it became clear that he wanted to leave, and you could also make a reasonable argument for Lallana coming in as captain with all of his experience in the game.

Although both players play in midfield, Lallana is more attack minded than Hojbjerg so he probably wouldn’t be a direct replacement, but he could certainly have a big part to play if he stays fit.

It’s suggested that Leicester are also interested and Lallana might be tempted to link up with Brendan Rodgers again, but there’s no sign that Lallana has made his mind up at this point.