Former Premier League star urges Chelsea to spend €150m on “incredible” Kepa replacement

Although most teams are unlikely to spend a lot of money this summer, it did always look like Chelsea might be in a position to make some moves.

They’ve got a rich owner and weren’t allowed to spend during their transfer ban, while they also have the Eden Hazard money saved up too.

Defensively they look all over the place just now so it’s an obvious area of the team to target, and it’s probably time to stop playing Kepa.

His confidence is shot and even his teammates are starting to shout at him for every little thing, so it’s just going to keep getting worse.

If they’re going to sign a replacement then they might as well sign a top class player, and a report from AS features some interesting quotes from Dimitar Berbatov.

He was mainly talking about the possibility of Chelsea moving for Jan Oblak as a replacement for Kepa:

“I am seeing the amounts that are being talked about and, even if it costs 150 million euros, Oblak would still seem like a great deal to me . Chelsea would not make a mistake by investing such an amount in it. “

“Oblak is an incredible player and, after so long at Atleti, perhaps it is time to move . I think Chelsea do well to go after him.”

It would always be worrying to spend so much on a goalkeeper, but the Atletico stopper has been incredible for years and does look like he would be a safe option, even at that price.

At this point there’s nothing to suggest Chelsea are actually open to spending so much, but it does show you how highly rated Oblak is in the footballing community to get this kind of praise.