Although Frank Lampard will surely have been disappointed not to get at least a point from Chelsea’s visit to Anfield, the Blues boss can take some positives from the 5-3 defeat.

Not least the continuing emergence of Christian Pulisic.

The young American is beginning to make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge, and he showed again in a 40-minute cameo against Jurgen Klopp’s side what talent he possesses.

Lampard is clearly impressed and even went as far as comparing him to former club legend, Eden Hazard.

“He is hugely important. He has had that impact,” Lampard said after the game, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I was here for Eden’s first year and it’s not easy to come into the Premier League, even for Eden in that first year, and adapt to the Premier League. Christian has had his moments of that.

“Since mid-season he’s had a really good patch, since the restart he has been in incredible form.

“Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the [FA Cup] semi-final when he is flying.

“Today he comes on and has 40 minutes, which is great for the injury to feel confident with it and shows the quality that he has been showing.

“He’s so young, he has got such natural talent. He scores goals, he creates goals and he is a big player for us. Delighted to see him come through fit.

“Clearly he will be a big player for us in these next few games but going forward as well.”

Some players don’t ever live up to their billing once they’ve been compared to previous legends, and it’s interesting to see Lampard being so effusive in his praise.

There’s clearly some way to go yet before Pulisic can put himself in amongst the greats that have beguiled Stamford Bridge during their playing careers, but he’s doing himself no harm whatsoever at present.

If he carries on in the same vein, it’s difficult to see him not being one of Lampard’s regular starters in the 2020/21 campaign.