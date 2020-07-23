Menu

Hibernian mock Birmingham’s decision to retire Jude Bellingham’s shirt number ahead of Borussia Dortmund transfer

Occasionally we get a moment in football that unites all the fans, and Birmingham’s decision to retire a shirt number after a player has worn it for one season is the perfect example:

It’s absolutely nothing against Bellingham, he’s a phenomenal young talent who’s earned a move to a massive European club, but the decision has rightly been mocked by many on Twitter all afternoon.

It even looks like Scottish Premiership side Hibs have started to join in, although there are a couple of things that need addressing with their effort:

Firstly there’s no real sign of any friendship or connection between Hibs and Birmingham, but their Twitter account has been getting a bit adventurous in recent days so it’s no surprise to see them leaping on this.

The biggest issue is the immediate future of Joe Newell, who replied fairly quickly to point out that this was an awful way to find out he was being released:

Having some fun and interaction on Twitter is an easy way for clubs to keep the fans happy and gain some easy PR points, and this is all fine as long as Newell isn’t mysteriously released in the next few days.

 

