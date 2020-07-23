“I think he will do that anyway”: Jesse Lingard details why Man United’s breakthrough star is destined to continue at the top level

In some ways it’s hard to believe that Jesse Lingard is actually 27 years old, mainly because it’s always felt like he’s a youngster with the potential to keep improving.

The reality is that he’s now in the prime of his career, and he’s been through a lot during his time at Man United.

He’s been through various loan spells before battling his way into the first team, but he’s struggled to play this season.

All of that means he’s got useful experience to pass on to the younger players, he’s been through the ups and downs and players like Mason Greenwood can learn a lot from him.

He was recently asked about Greenwood by Stretty News in a press conference, and it’s clear that he thinks Greenwood has the skills and the mentality to stay at the top:

“He’s [Mason Greenwood] been brilliant. “Ever since he started training with the first team he’s done exceptionally well. Even though he’s so young, he has took on the reins by scoring goals and providing assists. The manager seen his talent and put him into the team.”

“Now it’s about working hard, keep practicing and staying humble with his feet on the ground. I think he will do that anyway, he’s always been a humble guy and he’s got good confidence as well.”

His second point about what he needs to keep doing is an important one, because it sounds like he’s got the right mentality to succeed.

Football is littered with examples of players who had all the talent in the world but they didn’t approach the game with the right mentality, and they don’t stay at the top for long.

Greenwood could be a major player at Old Trafford for years, and this sounds like he’s got everything it will take to make sure that happens.