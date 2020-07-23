Bayern Munich’s new signing Leroy Sane spoke at a press conference today and appeared to all but confirm Kai Havertz would be sealing a transfer to Chelsea.

Watch the video below, in which former Manchester City winger Sane talks up the quality of young players coming through in Germany at the moment, saying that Chelsea have done well to sign both Timo Werner and Havertz.

Sane just confirmed Kai Havertz to Chelsea it seems pic.twitter.com/eaqVeCsMbl — Bavarian Bias (@Slimesteiger) July 23, 2020

Leroy Sané – “It’s good for Chelsea that they’ve signed two top German talents in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.” It’s happening. pic.twitter.com/ryYPnSJKju — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 23, 2020

Basically said that Chelsea have signed two good German young players in Werner and Havertz — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) July 23, 2020

German is my first language, so believe me when I tell you those quotes are essentially correct. Word for word translation would be along the lines of: “With Timo Werner & Kai Havertz, 2 Germans in 1 year, I think Chelsea might‘ve done well to get a hold of (them).“#Sane #CFC https://t.co/nhJ8podwie — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) July 23, 2020

While the move for Werner has been officially announced by Chelsea, there is yet to be a confirmation from the club on Havertz, though he’s been strongly linked by Kicker and others.

Sane might well know something we don’t know about his fellow countryman, as he seems to very much assume he’s on his way to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s good for Chelsea that they’ve signed two top German talents in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.” – Leroy Sane Good lad, Leroy ? — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 23, 2020

Sane confirming Havertz yo chelsea is happening? pic.twitter.com/N9lCy94j2h — Ben? (@RealBenGill) July 23, 2020

“The confidence is so crazy, crazy low” – One Premier League star fighting relegation doesn’t exactly sound optimistic… Click here to read more.