Video: Leroy Sane appears to confirm Kai Havertz to Chelsea transfer

Bayern Munich’s new signing Leroy Sane spoke at a press conference today and appeared to all but confirm Kai Havertz would be sealing a transfer to Chelsea.

Watch the video below, in which former Manchester City winger Sane talks up the quality of young players coming through in Germany at the moment, saying that Chelsea have done well to sign both Timo Werner and Havertz.

While the move for Werner has been officially announced by Chelsea, there is yet to be a confirmation from the club on Havertz, though he’s been strongly linked by Kicker and others.

Sane might well know something we don’t know about his fellow countryman, as he seems to very much assume he’s on his way to Stamford Bridge.

