Video: Frank Lampard tells Jurgen Klopp to “f*** off!” during heated touchline row

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard clearly wasn’t happy with Jurgen Klopp and some of the decisions that went Liverpool’s way in last night’s Premier League clash.

The new Premier League champions beat Chelsea 5-3 at Anfield, with Lampard clearly aggrieved as his side were dealt another blow in the race for a top four spot…

“The confidence is so crazy, crazy low” – One Premier League star fighting relegation doesn’t exactly sound optimistic… Click here to read more.

Frank having none of it ?? pic.twitter.com/rvWpuIVIS9 — Casey ? (@Caseyneill18) July 23, 2020

Watch the video above as Lampard can be heard being very rude indeed to his opposite number, telling him to “f*** off” at one point.

Klopp won’t be too bothered, however, as the German tactician got his hands on the Premier League trophy after the game, making him the first Liverpool manager in 30 years to do so.