Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks his own record in Liverpool win over Chelsea

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made more history last night as he set up Roberto Firmino’s goal in the Reds’ 5-3 win over Chelsea.

The England international is an incredible attacking outlet from defence, and last season broke a Premier League record by setting up 12 goals in total.

At the time, that was the record for Premier League assists provided by a defender, but he’s gone one better this season by assisting 13 times – with one game still to play.

See below as Opta confirm Alexander-Arnold’s latest piece of brilliance…

13 – Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Roberto Firmino's goal was his 13th in this season's Premier League, breaking his own record for most assists by a defender in a single season in the competition (previously 12 in 2018-19). Delivery. pic.twitter.com/v84oD9gL1h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

The highlight of the 21-year-old’s night, however, will no doubt have been the chance to finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool also won the Champions League last season, with Alexander-Arnold playing a huge part in the team’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp.

His quality on the ball means it’s little wonder he’s picking up so many assists, with the range of his passing and crossing making him as good as most attacking midfielders.