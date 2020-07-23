Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has given an insight into every player in the Reds squad this season following their Premier League title success.

Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield last night, and has now spoken about each member of the squad, paying tributes to their qualities.

As expected in such a top team, Henderson had good words to say about every player, but he made some particularly interesting points about two players who are perhaps a little underrated.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo in the video below, the England international made a point of saying he felt midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is not rated highly enough by non-Liverpool fans…

“I am a big fan of Gini,” he said. “I feel as though he is under-rated a little bit. Maybe not from Liverpool fans but I feel as though from maybe outside.

“As a footballer, he can do everything. He defends, he attacks and can score goals. He keeps it and rarely loses it. For me, a real standout performer who is so consistent.”

Henderson also praised Roberto Firmino, saying a lot of the good work he does goes unnoticed, following some unwanted attention on the Brazilian for scoring only one league goal at Anfield all season.

“Bobby! I love Bobby. He is one of my favourite players. He is incredible. Everything about him, I love, really,” he added.

“He’s such an important player for this team and a lot of what he does goes unnoticed.

“He is another world-class player who has had a brilliant season and another who has made a huge impact since he came from Germany.”

It seems clear that Henderson is a huge fan of what he brings to the side, so won’t be paying too much attention to the critics on this one.