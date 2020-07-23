Manchester United fans are brutally mocking James Milner for his comments during Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations last night.

The former England international could be heard calling Man Utd “f***ing w***ers” on a video clip as he told his team-mates how this was the first time he was glad to see red ribbons on the Premier League trophy.

Milner has previously won the title with Manchester City, and also played for another of United’s rivals, Leeds, earlier in his career.

Many Red Devils fans are enjoying the chance to laugh at Milner for thinking of them during what should have been one of the biggest moments in his career.

Liverpool lifted the league title for the first time in 30 years, but it’s quite telling that Milner still had United on his mind as the trophy presentation was happening.

Here’s some of the response from gloating MUFC supporters today…

Biggest moment if his life and and all he can talk about is United. https://t.co/0ZZOihhtkV — Stephen Howson ?? (@MrStephenHowson) July 23, 2020

Leeds get promoted after 16 years and the first thing they do is sing about us, Liverpool win the league after 30 years and United are on Milners mind before he lifts the trophy, rent free forever ?? — ‘ (@vintageredss) July 23, 2020

Liverpool lifting the trophy and Milner is thinking about Man utd ? rent free — Jack (@wackojacko8812) July 23, 2020

Nice to know we live rent free in James Milner's head. Fucking wanker — Oliver Mousley ? (@Oliver_Mousley) July 23, 2020

Been living rent free in Milner's head for the last 30 years. — Roberto Sarwar ?? (@robertosarwar) July 23, 2020

All Milner could think about at the presentation was United, we live rent free in the dippers heads.Hated Adored never Ignored ????? — Barry (@Barry61099209) July 23, 2020

Biggest moment for the club in a long time. The big dream. The big revenge. And then Milner cannot stop himself about comparing it to how the red on the trophy has always been United. In your biggest moment, living a rent free life. I didn't make this up. It's just happened. https://t.co/WKjsO7DqVX — V-R Isolated ? (@NaanumEngineer) July 23, 2020

I dont think ive seen something live in the head of someone so freely and for so long than United living in the head of James Milner — The Comedy Master™ (@tarantbramley) July 23, 2020