“Rent free” – Manchester United fans TROLL James Milner for comment during Liverpool title celebrations

Manchester United fans are brutally mocking James Milner for his comments during Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations last night.

The former England international could be heard calling Man Utd “f***ing w***ers” on a video clip as he told his team-mates how this was the first time he was glad to see red ribbons on the Premier League trophy.

Milner has previously won the title with Manchester City, and also played for another of United’s rivals, Leeds, earlier in his career.

Many Red Devils fans are enjoying the chance to laugh at Milner for thinking of them during what should have been one of the biggest moments in his career.

Liverpool lifted the league title for the first time in 30 years, but it’s quite telling that Milner still had United on his mind as the trophy presentation was happening.

Here’s some of the response from gloating MUFC supporters today…

