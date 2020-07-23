Manchester United legend Gary Neville made his feelings about Paul Pogba clear as he conceded a sloppy penalty against West Ham.

The Red Devils were held 1-1 at home to the Hammers, in a disappointing result that could end up costing them a place in the top four by the end of the season.

Pogba’s reckless handball allowed West Ham to take the lead from the penalty spot, with Michail Antonio putting the ball away to make it 1-0.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary at the time, as quoted by the Metro, it’s clear Neville sounded annoyed with such a poor decision from Pogba at an important moment.

The France international has often had his critics during his time at Old Trafford, though he has recently shown a great deal of improvement.

This was not a great moment, though, and Neville did not hold back with his angry comments about the player.

“He’s in trouble, Paul Pogba, he’s in big, big trouble,” Neville said as he watched replays of the incident.

“He’s given a penalty away, he’s put his arms up and pretended it’s hit his head.

“Rubbish, rubbish from him. To think, I felt a little bit sorry for him, I thought he took a whack in the head. Embarrassing.

“You don’t do that, you take it in the grid.”