We can debate the exact reasons for this, but it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t trust his entire Man United squad.

He’s largely stuck with the same starting XI and signs of tiredness are starting to show, with the performances against West Ham and Chelsea being noticeably poor.

This could be his way of sending a message to the board that he needs more depth in the squad, or it could simply be the case that he doesn’t trust his back up players at all.

Either way, United will need a rest ahead of next season and the length of that will keep getting shorter if they progress in the Europa League.

It’s also possible that they will need to win the competition to qualify for the Champions League if they lose to Leicester this weekend, so there’s no doubt it needs to be taken seriously.

There is some good news after a report from The Telegraph has indicated that the Premier League could delay the start to the season for the teams who are still in Europe.

This will also cover Man City, Wolves and technically Chelsea if they can pull off a miracle result against Bayern Munich.

It sounds like they will get an extra week to recover if it’s needed, and it will be welcome news to Man United players after a grueling run of games.