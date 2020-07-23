Man United decide priority transfer target out of Jadon Sancho & Jack Grealish after major development

Manchester United have reportedly made a big decision on their priority transfer targets this summer.

It may be that there’s a big change in plan in store as Don Balon claim the Red Devils are now focusing on signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish instead of Jadon Sancho.

The report states that Man Utd were left unhappy with the news that Sancho wants to leave Borussia Dortmund for a club in the Champions League, which is not currently guaranteed at Old Trafford next season.

Don Balon claim the England international was demanding that from United, who were not impressed and who will now prioritise Villa playmaker Grealish instead.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League and looks like he’d be a fine fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, even if he’s not quite the wonderkid Sancho is.

MUFC fans surely won’t be too picky, with new additions in attack badly needed this summer, and with Grealish looking like he could fit the bill.

The England Under-21 international might also not be as fussy about playing at the top level in Europe as he’ll just be glad to still be in the top flight, with current club Villa in a relegation battle.

United could of course still make the Champions League on the final day of the season, but they’ve made life difficult for themselves by drawing two recent home games against Southampton and West Ham.

Solskjaer’s side now take on fellow top four contenders Leicester City in their last fixture this weekend.