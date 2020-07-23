Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has dropped probably his biggest transfer hint to date with his team selection against West Ham.

The Norwegian’s words after the game further rammed home the point to Ed Woodward as to who is likely to have a future under him at Old Trafford and who will be surplus to requirements.

All three of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James were on the Red Devils bench, and they surely won’t have enjoyed Solskjaer’s explanation as to why that was.

“We wanted to have goal scorers out there and score goals,” he said, cited by the Daily Star.

“We know Bruno [Fernandes], Paul [Pogba], Mason, Anthony [Martial], they can create a goal in any second, Marcus as well.

“We wanted to win the game, of course, it would have been nice to go into Sunday with a win but we are where we are.”

Solskjaer has already shown a steely side to his management, as both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will attest.

When both appeared to be becoming a problem for the manager he engineered moves away for them, coincidentally to Inter Milan, and if he wants to be successful as a United manager then he has to continue to be ruthless.

The Red Devils have a lot of ground to make up if they want to be challenging for the top honours, which means that along the way there will, inevitably, be casualties.

Solskjaer, having played under Sir Alex Ferguson for years, seems to already understand that there’s no room for sentiment.