Real Madrid look set to loan out impressive youngster to a fellow La Liga side next season

It’s been interesting to watch Real Madrid hoover up a lot of the talented youngsters in world football, because something will need to give soon.

Their squad now boasts names like Martin Odegaard, Jesus Vallejo, Reinier Jesus, Takefusa Kubo and many more, but only Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have really made it into the first team.

There might come a point where the players get sick of constant loan spells and demand a move, but it appears that the Japanese youngster may be going out again next season.

Kubo had an impressive spell at Real Mallorca this season, but their relegation means he won’t be going back there next season.

He has the problem where La Liga clubs can only register three non EU players each year, so another loan spell looks inevitable next season.

Sports Mole have reported that he now looks set to go to Real Betis on loan, with the Seville based club being touted as the front runners for his signature next season.

Betis have had a disappointing campaign but they tend to be pushing the top half of La Liga, so this could be a chance for Kubo to gain experience at a higher level than before.

Nothing has been agreed yet, but it certainly looks like he’s going somewhere on loan next season.