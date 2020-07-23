Real Madrid outcast could rejuvenate his career as his former manager wants him at his new club

Sometimes it’s clear that a player has made the move to a huge club too quickly in their career, so they need to make good decisions if they want to salvage their career.

Luka Jovic is still young so there’s plenty of time for him to bounce back, but he’s had a pretty dreadful time on and off the pitch at Real Madrid.

That suggests that a transfer this summer would benefit everyone, and linking up with a manager who oversaw his best form seems like a sensible move to make.

Niko Kovac managed Jovic during their time at Frankfurt, and the Serbian truly broke through and became a prolific striker under his guidance.

Kovac has now taken over Ligue 1 giants Monaco, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that he’s hoping to take Jovic with him.

It’s not clear what the terms would be on his transfer, but you have to think that Real won’t want to write him off this quickly, so a loan spell might make the most sense.

A move to Monaco would give him the chance to play at a high level under a familiar coach, while their lack of support might make it easier for him too.

The report suggests that he does have a lot of clubs who are interested in signing him, but this is a switch that could suit everyone.