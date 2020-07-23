He’s long been a ‘captain fantastic’ for Real Madrid, but Sergio Ramos’ demands for what’s expected to be his final Real Madrid contract are excessive to say the least.

Clearly, the centre-back believes his contributions to the team deserve to be recognised, and to that end, according to Diario Sport cited by Yahoo Sports, he wants €17m from his final professional deal with Los Blancos.

However, that’s almost five million euros more than his current deal, which expires in 2021, and was only handed to him after there appeared to be a genuine chance that he would leave for Manchester United.

Sport note that Florentino Perez isn’t too impressed by his captain’s stance, and that the club are actually thinking of reducing the terms on any new deal to around €10m.

That would also suggest that the president of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will baulk at such hefty demands from a player who will be 35 on his next birthday.

He has become the talisman for the club ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, but whether he’s worth such a spend – particularly in light of financial woes brought on by the coronavirus crisis – will be a matter for the Real board to decide.