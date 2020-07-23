Summer 2020 football schedule: Champions League and Nations League dates in shortest ever break between seasons

The summer 2020 football schedule is going to be something else, with almost non-stop games even though the Premier League season is about to come to an end.

The final round of league fixtures is going to be played this weekend, with plenty still to play for in terms of Champions League qualification and relegation.

With the season being suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s meant the 2019/20 campaign had to be finished late, with fixtures almost every day over June and July.

But it doesn’t end there, with plenty of football also scheduled in for this summer as the Champions League and Europa League get back underway before international football returns with the Nations League.

Remarkably, by the time all that is done it leaves only a few days before the new Premier League campaign gets underway on September 12th.

Here’s the full summer 2020 football schedule below…

27 July – Championship play-off semi-final first leg

28 July – Italian Serie A games

29 July – Championship play-off semi-final second leg, Serie A games

30 July – Championship play-off semi-final second leg

31 July – French League Cup final

1 August – FA Cup final, Scottish Premiership opening day

2 August – Scottish Premiership games, Serie A final day

3 August – Scottish Premiership game

4 August – Championship play-off final

5 August – Europa League last-16 ties

6 August – Europa League last-16 ties

7 August – Champions League last-16 ties

8 August – Champions League last-16 ties, Scottish Premiership games, Champions League preliminary round (including Northern Irish team)

9 August – Scottish Premiership games

10 August – Europa League quarter-finals

11 August – Europa League quarter-finals, Scottish Premiership game, Champions League preliminary round (including Northern Irish team)

12 August – Champions League quarter-final, Scottish Premiership games

13 August – Champions League quarter-final

14 August – Champions League quarter-final

15 August – Champions League quarter-final, Scottish Premiership games

16 August – Europa League semi-final, Scottish Premiership game

17 August – Europa League semi-final

18 August – Champions League semi-final, Champions League first qualifying round (including Scottish and Welsh team)

19 August – Champions League semi-final, Champions League first qualifying round (including Scottish and Welsh team)

20 August – Europa League preliminary round (including Welsh and Northern Irish teams)

21 August – Europa League final, Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

22 August – Scottish Premiership games, Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, French Ligue 1 opening day

23 August – Champions League final, Scottish Premiership game, Ligue 1 games

24 August –

25 August – Women’s Champions League semi-final

26 August – Women’s Champions League semi-final

27 August – Europa League first qualifying round (including Scottish and Welsh teams)

28 August –

29 August – Scottish Premiership games, Women’s Champions League final, Ligue 1 games

30 August – Community Shield (possibly, date not confirmed), Ligue 1 games

31 August, 1, 2 September –

3 September – Nations League games

4 September – Nations League games

5 September – Nations League games

6 September – Nations League games

7 September – Nations League games

8 September – Nations League games

9, 10, 11 September –