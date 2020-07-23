Talks held: Mario Balotelli could try to rejuvenate his career at Italian third tier side

The problem with Mario Balotelli’s move to Brescia last summer was it didn’t leave him anywhere to go if it didn’t work out for him.

The great hope was for him to find his best form, save his hometown club from relegation and even force his way back into the Italian side.

He made plenty of headlines during his time at Brescia but not for the right reasons and it’s been a disaster for everyone involved.

The real problem now is that the only option for him is to move down the ladder again, but this report from Football Italia suggests he might have fallen even further than we thought.

They claim that talks have been held between Mario’s representatives and Serie C side Como. They do claim that Como have some rich owners so he could get a decent payday, but this is really depressing when you consider how highly rated he was as a youngster.

He had great times with Inter Milan and Man City, mixed spells with AC Milan and Nice while his time at Liverpool was a full scale disaster.

It would be brilliant if he knuckled down and worked his way back up to the top level, but this almost confirms that his immense talent has been wasted.