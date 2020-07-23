After a few months out of the game, Unai Emery has returned to football as the new manager of La Liga outfit, Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine as they are known, dispensed with Javi Calleja’s services at the conclusion of the Spanish top-flight season, one would assume because they knew that Emery was already in place and preparing to join them.

However, what should’ve been a triumphant announcement via their social media platforms has been hijacked by Arsenal supporters mocking the supposed photoshop picture.

In what appears to be a simple cut and paste job, Villarreal have taken the image of Emery’s Arsenal announcement and transposed the picture of him standing in front of the Estadio de la Ceramica.

It certainly scores zero marks for originality, and if the Spanish outfit aren’t careful, the tweets that acknowledge the appropriation of Emery’s image are likely to become viral over the course of the day.

These Arsenal supporters certainly can’t get enough of it:

They used his Arsenal announcement picture ? https://t.co/Rygcufexj8 pic.twitter.com/lrxquagp8M — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) July 23, 2020