“A case of when, not if” – Liverpool strongly tipped to complete Thiago Alcantara transfer

It may well be a case of “when, not if” Liverpool complete the Thiago Alcantara transfer this summer as speculation continues to hot up.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has shone during his career in the Bundesliga, and previously also caught the eye as a youngster at La Liga giants Barcelona.

However, Alcantara is now nearing the end of his contract with Bayern, with the club keen to cash in on him while they still can this year, rather than lose him on a free at the end of next season.

The Spain international is now apparently odds-on to make Liverpool his next move, according to bookies Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to reveal that you can now get odds of just 4/6 on Alcantara moving to Anfield, with the Reds widely expected to snap up this huge talent.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like it’s a case of when, not if Liverpool secure the services of Thiago during the summer transfer window.”

These are strong words indeed, so Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping it’s based on something reliable.

It certainly goes in line with a lot of recent Alcantara transfer talk that’s been doing the rounds both in the UK and in Germany.