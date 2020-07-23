Video: Alternative angle shows how accurate Alexander-Arnold’s free kick vs Chelsea was

We’ve started to see the rise of alternative camera angles in football in the last year or two, and they can be incredible to see.

Most goals from the TV broadcast are shown from the same two or three angles, but this alternative one from last night shows how perfect Trent Alexander Arnold’s free kick vs Chelsea was:

A lot of the Chelsea fans were quick to blame Kepa for not diving to save it, but that angle does suggest that no goalkeeper could’ve saved it.