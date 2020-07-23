Menu

Video: Incredible Cagliari free kick vs Lazio ruled out as the taker didn’t realise it was an INDIRECT free kick

We occasionally get treated to an indirect free kick in the box where it gives someone the chance to smash a ball at terrified opposition players, but you rarely see them outside the box.

This free kick from the Cagliari game tonight is a real shame as it’s one of the best you’ll see all season, but clearly the taker didn’t realise it was an indirect free kick:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s not shown in the clip but it sounds like the indirect free kick was given because of a foul due to a high boot.

The keeper gets nowhere near this and thankfully so from a Lazio point of view, as the goal would’ve stood if he gets a finger to it.