Video: Juventus made to wait for the title after a superb late solo winner from Seko Fofana

Juventus
It still looks like Juventus will win the Serie A title as expected, but they’ve not had it all their own way this season.

A win against Udinese tonight would’ve been enough, but they’ll actually leave with nothing after this late goal won the match for the home side:

Picures from beIN Sport

Earlier in the game it actually looked like de Ligt would be the hero after his long range strike put Juve ahead, but he’s turned inside out here by Fofana on his way to scoring a lovely solo goal.

