It still looks like Juventus will win the Serie A title as expected, but they’ve not had it all their own way this season.

A win against Udinese tonight would’ve been enough, but they’ll actually leave with nothing after this late goal won the match for the home side:

Fofana WINS IT in stoppage time for Udinese! ? Juventus' wait to be crowned champions will last a few more days at least thanks to a crucial goal for the home side's survival hopes! ? pic.twitter.com/1uQUp1pR2u — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 23, 2020

Picures from beIN Sport

Earlier in the game it actually looked like de Ligt would be the hero after his long range strike put Juve ahead, but he’s turned inside out here by Fofana on his way to scoring a lovely solo goal.