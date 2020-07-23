Worrying report suggests Liverpool star was burgled as he celebrated their title win

It’s always worrying when reports of a burglary come out at any time, but thankfully it sounds like nobody was hurt or anything here.

A report from The Liverpool Echo has suggested that Liverpool star Fabinho’s home was broken into yesterday when he was out playing and celebrating their title win.

Thankfully they do indicate that nobody was home when it happened, while it’s not clear exactly when it happened because he was out for some time.

It’s suggested that the thieves made off with a car and several items of jewelry, although the car was later found abandoned near the Wigan area.

They point out that a number of Liverpool players have been robbed over the years when they were out playing, and it’s a worrying trend.

The main thing is that possessions can be replaced and nobody was hurt, but the police are appealing for any witnesses or information.