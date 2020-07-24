After his two goals against Manchester City sent Arsenal into the FA Cup final, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang sent a timely reminder to his paymasters as to what he’s all about.

At this stage, however, the Gabonese is yet to sign a new contract, and with the gap between the end of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and the 2020/21 season being just seven weeks, the Gunners need to get their skates on if they wish to tie their talisman down.

On the basis that so doing may be easier said than done, the club have already identified Aubameyang’s replacement, should the striker decide to leave for pastures new.

According to le10Sport and cited by the Daily Express, Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, despite being 29 years of age, is the preferred option for the north Londoners.

The Daily Express go on to say that other players are being considered but the Midlanders will sell theirs at the right price.

With 17 goals and six assists in his 37 Premier League appearances this season per transfermarkt, Jimenez knows where the net is and, given the right service, would surely be an asset for the Gunners if they were to lose Aubameyang.