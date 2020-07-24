After their final game of the 2019/20 Premier League season this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have seven weeks in which to conclude the signing of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund wide man remains Man United’s prime target according to The Athletic, however, another name has entered the fray.

Given that negotiations for Sancho are likely to be tough, it makes good business sense to have a back-up plan in case an agreement can’t be reached in a timely fashion.

To that end, The Athletic note that Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman has also been extensively scouted.

At 24 years of age, Coman is four years Sancho’s senior and has won the league in each of his last eight seasons.

He has the requisite experience to be an asset to the Red Devils and The Athletic suggest that the player would be keen to make the move to Old Trafford either on loan or permanently.

Given that Bayern have recently bought Leroy Sane, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Coman pushed out of the picture, so a move away would suit all parties.