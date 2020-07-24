Big boost for Chelsea: £70m+ transfer target still eyeing summer move to Blues

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost as Kai Havertz is still said to be pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge this summer amid speculation over his future.

Leverkusen are back training ahead of their return to competitive action next month as they prepare for their round-of-16 Europa League tie with Rangers, with the second leg set for August 6.

Having already bagged 17 goals and nine assists in 43 games for the Bundesliga side this season, Havertz, 21, will be expected to play a major role for them in trying to advance.

However, rumours over an exit refuse to go away as Sky Sports report that despite returning to training with his current club this week, the German international still wants to join Chelsea.

It’s added that it could cost them around £70m+ to prise him away from the Bundesliga outfit, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for a switch to materialise, and further if an agreement can be reached on a fee and personal terms.

Chelsea have already confirmed deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add real quality to his squad to get them back competing at the top, and adding Havertz would certainly give them one of the most feared attacking units in Europe.

Conceding goals has been a problem for them all season though as they have the worst defensive record of the top 11 sides with one Premier League game to go this year, and their weakness at the back was exposed in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool this week.

Nevertheless, it looks as though they may well decide to take the opportunity presented to them if signing Havertz is indeed a genuine possibility in the coming weeks.