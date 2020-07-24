It’s no secret that Frank Lampard wants to acquire Kai Havertz for Chelsea, but he could be forced to wait for the German.

The striker appears to be on the verge of a switch to Stamford Bridge, his €90m valuation seemingly not putting off the west Londoners who wish to team him up with Timo Werner in a new-look front line.

The Sun report that Petr Cech will fly to Germany this weekend in order to iron out the finer details, but they also note Bayer Leverkusen coach, Peter Bosz’s confidence in hanging onto the player – for now.

Bosz apparently believes that he will have the striker until after the Bundesliga outfit have completed their Europa League campaign.

That would mean if a deal could be done with the Blues, Havertz wouldn’t join them until mid-August at the earliest.

It also raises the possibility of injury in the meantime, and it’s unlikely that Frank Lampard and his staff will be too enamoured should something happen in that regard.