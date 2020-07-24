Chelsea step up plans to launch raid on Premier League rivals after star’s impressive campaign

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as they eye a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Conceding goals has been a real problem for Frank Lampard’s side this season, as they’ve let in 54 in their 37 Premier League games thus far, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings.

Kepa has been regularly singled out for criticism and scrutiny given he should have perhaps done better in certain situations, and that in turn has led to endless speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Star, via 90min, that could lead to Chelsea considering a replacement and it appears as though Pope has emerged as a top target for the Blues given his impressive season this year.

The 28-year-old England international has enjoyed a stellar campaign as no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than him in the Premier League this season and so his form has seemingly now attracted interest from elsewhere.

It’s noted in the report above that Chelsea have been making background checks on the shot-stopper, and that would hint at the possibility that they are planning to launch a bid for him at some point in the coming weeks.

If Chelsea wish to compete at the top level again and start winning major trophies, they have to be solid at the back and build on a foundation. That starts with having a reliable pair of hands between the posts, and if Kepa doesn’t have the confidence of Lampard and his teammates, then signing a goalkeeper this summer could be an important bit of business for Chelsea.

The club have already confirmed deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but finding the right balance will be crucial to their chances of success next season and beyond.