Complicated loan deal means Barcelona are refusing to sell ace for less than €30m

It’s not clear if transfer deals were always complicated and the details just weren’t leaked, or if teams are getting more and more creative with their dealings.

Football Espana have reported on the latest with the situation with Emerson at Barcelona, and it sounds like it could be a complicated deal.

They indicate that he’s co-owned between Barca and Real Betis, but the Nou Camp side have the option to purchase him outright for €6m next summer.

The problem is that AC Milan are hoping to sign him now, but the loan deal between Betis and Barcelona is complicated and it’s holding things up.

They confirm that Betis would want more than the €6m fee to transfer his rights to Barcelona this summer, and that’s having a knock-on effect in the negotiations with Milan.

They aren’t prepared to pay Barcelona’s €30m asking price to sign him, while Barca are refusing to budge due to the extra cost they will incur for buying him from Betis early.

It’s a complicated situation and it’s not clear if it will be resolved this summer, but it must be soul destroying for the player to realise he’s simply seen as a commodity that Barcelona are hoping to cash in on.