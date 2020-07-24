Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho, will have to look for a new club once his loan with Bayern Munich comes to an end.

The Brazilian is believed to have no future with the Camp Nou outfit and as one of their most saleable assets, the Blaugranes will surely therefore look to get the best deal they can for their €160m record signing.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Star, Coutinho is desperate to return to the Premier League, and Arsenal are reported to still be interested in his services.

The Daily Star acknowledge Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is a supporter of the North London outfit, whilst Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is a fan of the player.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, there appears to be one issue that is sure to cause problems when it comes to getting any deal done.

Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Star, suggest that Coutinho’s £240,000 per week wages are likely to be the biggest stumbling block.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the player would be willing to drop his demands, however, if he wants to be playing regular football at the top level and in a league he knows well, then he will need to consider whether money is his primary objective.