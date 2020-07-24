If Manchester United qualify for next season’s Champions League via their finishing position in the Premier League, it will surely give them a lot more clout in the summer transfer window.

One of those players who might be expected to arrive is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and The Independent note that the Bundesliga side will entertain the prospect of the player leaving for Old Trafford for the right price.

Given his age, form and expected trajectory, that’s unlikely to be cheap, however, the Daily Star suggest that the Red Devils are going to open the bidding with a derisory £55m offer plus add ons.

Although it’s appreciated that all clubs will need to tighten their belts to an extent because of the coronavirus pandemic, the one thing that United can’t afford to do is be seen to belittle another club.

Sancho is clearly worth more than that and even as a starting point it’s embarrassingly low.

With the new season quickly on the horizon after a shorter break than normal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t afford to wait the entire window whilst both clubs go back and forth on negotiations.

The quicker Sancho can be integrated the better, and if Ed Woodward wants to dilly-dally, then don’t be surprised if Dortmund eventually play hardball.

It’s a very dangerous game to be playing.