Exit touted: Out-of-favour Arsenal star gains interest amid Arteta snub

Arsenal could reportedly be presented with a chance to offload Mesut Ozil as it’s suggested that Fenerbahce are assessing their options before launching a bid.

The 31-year-old has been far from his best this season as he’s managed just one goal and three assists in 23 games, while he hasn’t featured in the last nine consecutive Premier League games.

It has been suggested that Ozil has a back problem which is keeping him sidelined, but as noted by the Mirror, it has also been interpreted as a snub from Arteta who has opted against using the German playmaker since the restart and is looking in a different direction for the future.

With the out-of-favour Arsenal star’s contract set to expire at the end of next season too, it raises serious doubts over his future at the Emirates, and now it’s suggested that he could be provided with an opportunity to move on and start playing regular football again back in Turkey.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via AS, it’s claimed that not only is it more likely that Ozil will leave Arsenal at the end of this season, but that Fenerbahce are assessing the situation and their options to see what the Gunners are demanding and whether or not they could agree on terms to prise him away from north London.

Time will tell if that’s an option that appeals to Ozil or if he wishes to play at a higher level in the coming years and compete for major trophies.

If he simply wants to play more regularly and enjoy having a prominent role in a side again as he edges towards the latter stages of his career, perhaps such a switch to Fenerbahce would make sense. That said, a lot depends on whether or not they can come up the necessary finances to afford both his fee and wages.