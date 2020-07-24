Frank Lampard won’t let things go as he doubles down and hits back at Liverpool for touchline antics

It’s funny how media coverage can skew your opinion of a team, because we’re all led to believe that Jurgen Klopp and his management team are all just lovable and enthusiastic people.

That perception has taken a hit in recent days after some comments from Frank Lampard, and it seems that he’s not letting this go.

A report from The BBC has looked at the latest comments from the Chelsea boss, and it’s clear that he’s furious with Klopp and his team.

They confirm that Klopp spoke out to say that Lampard needed to learn how to move on and he was making a big deal from an incident on the touchline in their game last week.

Lampard has since doubled down, as they quote him in saying that Liverpool’s bench broke the touchline code before labeling them as arrogant:

“My feeling was the bench at Liverpool, or one person in particular, was absolutely crossing that line so that became arrogant to me,”

“When people jump up, want to speak across to myself, smirk and smile and do so for quite a while, I think that is past the code,”

It’s very easy to put this down to sour grapes on Lampard’s part, but let’s not forget he showed his class by congratulating Sadio Mane after the game too.

It certainly looks like neither side is backing down and your opinion on this will probably go with which team you prefer, but it’s an interesting one.

It’s totally understandable that Klopp wants to back his man, but refusing to really deal with the allegations and insisting everyone moves on is an approach that’s caused another major figure in this country to look ridiculous recently too…