Liverpool’s players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy after their victory over Chelsea in midweek, and in so doing, James Milner joined a select band of players.

Milner has been one of the unsung heroes at Anfield, a player that doesn’t often start but who can always be relied upon to put in a shift for Jurgen Klopp whenever needed.

Many of the Reds players won’t have had the luxury of winning the top division in England before, but Milner had already managed the feat in 2012 and 2014 whilst a player at Manchester City.

It meant he became one of just 11 players to have won the Premier League title for two different clubs, per The Sun.

He joins an illustrious list.

The other players to complete the feat are; Henning Berg (Blackburn and Man United), Nicolas Anelka and Ashley Cole (Arsenal and Chelsea), Gael Clichy and Kolo Toure (Arsenal and Man City), Robert Huth, N’Golo Kante and Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea and Leicester City), Carlos Tevez (Man United and Man City) and Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Man City).