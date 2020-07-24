Juventus could reportedly move ahead of Inter in a potential transfer battle over the signing of Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a fine season this year as he’s bagged eight goals and seven assists in 34 games to show ongoing development in his game.

Further, he already has 17 caps to his name for Italy, and so it would certainly appear as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

With that quality and growing maturity in mind, it’s no surprise that he is being linked with a move elsewhere, and now Calciomercato report, via Sky Sport Italia, that Juventus are more prepared to make a move to sign him ahead of rivals Inter.

However, it’s noted that the demands of the Viola could still scupper any hopes of a deal, but it’s not ruled out that Juve could try to put a swap deal offer on the table to help try and convince their domestic rivals to reach an agreement and perhaps more importantly, bring down their demands on his price-tag.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with Gonzalo Higuain now 32 and given Cristiano Ronaldo is 35, the reigning Serie A champions will arguably need to start thinking long-term and find replacements, and Chiesa could arguably be part of that strategy for the Turin giants as his versatility also allows him to play in various roles.

That’s not to mention Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado who are 29 and 32 respectively, and so although they are on course to seal yet another Scudetto this season, there is certainly some planning to be done at Juventus to ensure that they can maintain their success for the foreseeable future as they do have an ageing squad.