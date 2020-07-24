La Liga sides look to move for Real Madrid striker after Zidane confirms he’s not in his plans

Real Madrid have always been a team who like to make big signings who excite the fans, so that usually means they bring a lot of attacking players into the club.

Breaking into the first team is always going to be tough, but that competition in attack can make it even tougher for the young strikers to break through.

Mariano has proved twice who tough it can be, while Roberto Soldado, Alvaro Negredo and Alvaro Morata have all had to leave to further their careers.

Borja Mayoral looks set to be the latest striker who leaves after failing to break into a team, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that a few La Liga sides are hoping to take advantage.

He spent last season on loan at Levante and they suggest that Mayoral would like to return there, but other sides have already made an offer to sign him.

They state that Getafe are looking the most likely, but there’s no sign of what the transfer fee would be at this point.

It’s likely that Real will insist on a buy back option to protect themselves in case he turns into a superstar, but leaving to establish himself somewhere else does look like the most logical next step in his development.