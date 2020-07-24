Leeds could turn to Man United ace to fill an important position next season

The rivalry between Man United and Leeds has always been an interesting one.

It’s clearly fierce and both sides have sung about each other despite being in different divisions for years, but it’s not uncommon to see players moving between the teams either.

It generally seems to be the case that Man United are the buying club in that relationship – Alan Smith and Eric Cantona are the best known examples, but it could be Leeds who make the signing this summer.

There are always two things that newly promoted sides need if they want to compete in the Premier League – a regular goalscorer and a top class keeper who can keep games close.

ESPN have reported that Leeds are looking at Sergio Romero to fill the goalkeeping role next season, and it would be an interesting one if it happens.

It would immediately give Man United a decision to make in terms of signing a new back up or possibly keeping Dean Henderson as a back up and stunting his development.

From a Leeds point of view it’s almost impossible to tell if he would be a great signing, purely because Romero doesn’t play in the Premier League too much.

He’s a solid back up who does have an annoying tendency to punch or parry the ball at all opportunities, but he’s also vastly experienced and he’s good with his feet too.

It sounds like it would be a permanent deal although there’s no mention of a price tag, but you can’t imagine that United would hold out for a giant fee.

ESPN also claim that Everton have an interest in the Argentine, and you could understand it if United wanted him to go there rather than to a rival like Leeds.